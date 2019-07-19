New system takes aim at noisy vehicles

By Chen Hsin-yu and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A noise detection vehicle devised by the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) aims to streamline personnel allocation by the police, as well as offer greater mobility in enforcing noise pollution laws.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Lu Sun-ling (呂孫綾) on Wednesday attended an exhibition of the vehicle on Jhongjheng E Road in New Taipei City’s Tamsui District (淡水) alongside agency officials and police officers.

If a trial is successful, the vehicle — currently the only one in the nation — could be mass-produced and deployed nationwide to help alleviate a shortage of traffic enforcement personnel, Lu said.

The NT$2 million (US$64,356) vehicle is equipped with an array of microphones, a processing unit, cameras and a sound analysis system linked to the license plate database, EPA Air Quality Protection and Noise Pollution Control Division Director Hsieh Jen-shuo (謝仁碩) said.

The equipment can detect vehicular sounds above a programmed decibel limit within 30m to 50m of where it is deployed, Hsieh said, adding that the system could be mounted on a variety of vehicles, which would allow for flexibility in deploying the system, instead of establishing checkpoints.

Trial operations of the vehicle started early this month, with deployment alternating between Taipei and Tamsui, Hsieh added.

The focus on Tamsui was due to a large number of illegally refitted vehicles contravening noise pollution laws on Provincial Highway No. 2 and Beisin Road on weekends, inconveniencing residents, the agency said.

However, borough wardens were worried that if the vehicle was only used at set checkpoints, motorists would inform each other and bypass or evade the location, it said.

The vehicle would help police enforce traffic laws more efficiently with limited personnel, Tamsui Precinct Captain Chang Kuo-che (張國哲) said, but added that the police should not overly rely on the system.

The agency also introduced its certification system for vehicle exhausts at Wednesday’s event.