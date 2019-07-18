Taiwanese-US-Thai operation nets 95kg of drugs in Bangkok

Staff writer, with CNA

Three people were arrested in Bangkok on Monday on suspicion of drug trafficking, with 95kg of heroin and methamphetamine seized in a raid carried out by law enforcement officers from Thailand, Taiwan and the US, the Criminal Investigation Bureau said.

The arrests came after the bureau, the US Drug Enforcement Administration and the Thai Narcotics Suppression Bureau and Office of Narcotics Control Board formed an investigative team to crack down on Taiwanese drug smugglers, the bureau said.

The bureau said that last month its International Criminal Affairs Division received information that indicated that some Taiwanese had traveled to Thailand with the aim of bringing back illegal drugs.

Following up on the information, the team raided two apartments in downtown Bangkok on Monday and found 80kg of heroin and 15kg of methamphetamine concealed in medicine containers and hollowed-out shoes, the bureau said.

The investigators arrested three suspects — a Chinese, a Thai and a man who held passports for both China and Myanmar, the bureau said.

The bureau said it has leads on the suspected Taiwanese drug traffickers and would continue its efforts, in cooperation with the Thai and US anti-drug units, to track them down.