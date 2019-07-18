Teenage girl found dead in hotel room

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Taichung prosecutors on Tuesday questioned five men in connection with the death of a teenager whose body was found in a hotel room.

The 17-year-old’s body was found on a bed by hotel staff on Monday and an initial examination suggested that the girl, who was referred to by the alias Siao Zhen (小珍), had died from ingesting recreational drugs.

Coroners yesterday performed an autopsy and the results of drug tests would be available in the coming days, police said.

Prosecutors suspect that the men allegedly had sex with the teen and said that they could be charged with forcible sex, abandonment in causing death, exploitation of a minor and related charges.

After questioning the men, prosecutors said that a man surnamed Ho (何) and two of his friends allegedly had sex with Siao Zhen and might have provided the drugs.

Investigators said one of the suspects brought “narcotic coffee powder” comprised of mixed recreational drugs, which the five men and Siao Zhen consumed.

One told police that Siao Zhen later laid down on the bed saying she was getting dizzy and had a stomachache.

Another man later found that she was not breathing and had no pulse, he said.

“We were all shocked, and got very scared due to what had happened, so everyone quickly grabbed their belongings and ran away, leaving her on the bed,” the second man was quoted as saying.

A court released the five on bail.

The victim’s mother, who is a Vietnamese national living in Tainan, told investigators that Siao Zhen wanted to earn money, so she took jobs outside of the home, but that she did not know where her daughter worked.

Investigators said Siao Zhen’s social media accounts and text messages suggested that she worked at modeling agencies as an escort, attended parties and events, and worked at nightclubs.

Siao Zhen reportedly left home on Thursday last week, telling her mother that she was heading to Taichung to meet with friends.

She on Friday posted a message on a social media platform that said: “Are there any friends in Taichung who want to come partying with me?” investigators said.