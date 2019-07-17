Ministry calls on start-ups to apply for next year’s CES

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Science and Technology yesterday encouraged local start-ups to apply to participate in next year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), saying it would admit up to 80 teams and expects to generate business opportunities worth US$200 million.

The next CES is to take place from Jan. 7 to 10 next year in Las Vegas, Nevada, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Hsu Yu-chin (許有進) told a news conference in Taipei.

The ministry first participated in the show’s start-up area in Eureka Park last year with a delegation of 32 teams.

This year, the number of teams grew to 44, eight of which won prizes in the show’s Innovation Awards.

To continue expanding the nation’s presence, the ministry would recruit up to 80 teams for next year’s show and expects to generate business revenue of up to US$200 million, Hsu said.

Technologies relating to the Internet of Things, vehicles, blockchain, smart medication, robots and advanced manufacturing would be prioritized, he said.

While Taiwan’s pavilion in the first year was relatively far from Eureka Park’s entrance, its location next year would be close to the entrance and next to France’s pavilion, which typically showcases the most start-ups, he said.

The ministry is to accept applications until Aug. 15 and transfer its selections to venture capital fund managers in Silicon Valley and the US Consumer Technology Association for subsequent review, he said, adding that the finalists would be announced by Sept. 16.

A series of events would be held to promote the selected teams, including a “boot camp” in October, pre-show news conferences at the ministry in December, the CES Unveiled event in Las Vegas on Jan. 6 next year and the opening of Taiwan’s pavilion on Jan. 7 next year, he said.

After the show, the ministry is to stage a “demo day” event in Silicon Valley for the teams to pitch their products, Hsu said.

Since participating in the show, iXensor Co Ltd (安盛生科), which last year won a CES Best of Baby Tech Award for its smart fertility test system, said that it has entered US, European, African and other Asian markets.

Earlier this year, it was also invited by German pharmaceutical firm Merck Group’s accelerator to participate in a three-month training program, the firm said.