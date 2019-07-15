Tourism leaders petition for change

By Hsiao Yu-hsin / Staff reporter

More than 100 tourism association heads have signed a petition urging presidential candidates to heed their policy proposals for the tourism industry, and the number is still growing, organizers said.

Petition organizers include Providence University Department of Tourism associate professor Huang Cheng-tsung (黃正聰), Tourist Hotel Association chairperson Lai Cheng-i (賴正鎰), Hotel Association of ROC chairman Chang Jung-nan (張榮南) and Travel Agent Association of Taiwan chairman Hsiao Po-jen (蕭博仁).

Huang said the Tourism Bureau is drafting a tourism policy white paper called “Tourism 2030,” which lays out plans for the next 10 years, with the aim of increasing the number of foreign visitors to Taiwan to more than 20 million per year, domestic trips to more than 250 million trips per year, and the overall industry output value to at least NT$1.6 trillion (US$51.48 billion).

The tourism industry involves the livelihoods of more than 100,000 households, and can drive development in rural areas, as well as encourage young people to return to their hometowns, he said.

To ensure that the bureau can complete its plan on time, the association chairpersons have presented four main policy proposals in the hope that the next president will commit to achieving them, Huang said.

The first proposal is to turn the bureau into a tourism administration and establish four regional branches — north, central, south and east — that would integrate local governments and tourism agencies, and push regional tourism plans forward.

The second proposal is to increase the number of overseas promotion agencies and the international marketing budget, because total tourism output value is more than NT$800 billion, but the international marketing budget is only about NT$2 billion.

The third proposal is to legislate a tourism nation promotion act, which would include the legalization of a tourism development fund and public corporatization of overseas promotion agencies, as well as increase policy research and personal development facilities, and regulate ministerial coordination to promote domestic tourism development.

The last proposal is to guarantee legislator-at-large seats for tourism industry representatives.

Tourism development involves coordination between ministries; visas are issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or by the Mainland Affairs Council for Chinese visitors, medical tourism is associated with the Ministry of Health and Welfare, and the Taiwan Traveler Card is managed by the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration, Huang said.

The Tourism Bureau is only a third-tier agency and has difficulty coordinating between ministries, so there should be a legislator-at-large who represents the tourism industry to help manage regulations associated with tourism, he said.

Taiwan’s tourism market has undergone a major transformation in the past few years, from relying on Chinese visitors to one with visitors from different countries, Huang said.

Visitors from countries that fall under the New Southbound Policy increased from 1.42 million to 2.43 million in three years, and the number of visitors to Taiwan increased by 13.02 percent in the first five months of this year, he said, adding that the total number of visitors is expected to exceed 12 million this year, generating foreign-exchange revenue of more than NT$450 billion.