Green Island gets medical staff as lone doctor leaves

By Wang Hsiu-ting and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Taitung County’s Green Island (綠島) has received new medical staff after an online post about the island’s only doctor drew attention to a shortage of physicians there.

Chen Yu-chun (陳姷頵), who was the only doctor at the Green Island Township Health Center for the past six months, said that she started working at the center for her internship five years ago and stayed out of her love for the island.

In March, a mother came to the center with her daughter, who had fallen and had a deep laceration on her head.

However, the mother was dissatisfied with Chen’s treatment of the injury and complained about her on the Internet.

County officials investigated the incident and found no fault with Chen and praised her for handling the island’s medical needs all on her own, which sometimes required her to work for up to 10 days in a row.

Following the incident, the county arranged for more doctors to work at the center, and Chen on Tuesday last week left the center to take care of her parents, Taitung County Public Health Bureau Director Huang Ming-en (黃明恩) said, adding that Chen had expressed a desire to take a break from medical work for two to three years.

She can realize her plans now that the center has sufficient medical staff, Huang said.

“Chen Yu-chun’s departure [from Green Island] was in accordance with her career plans, and she has said there is a chance that she might return to Taitung,” he said.

A new doctor was transferred from Kaohsiung’s E-Da Hospital to the center in April, a second doctor arrived last month and an intern is scheduled to arrive next month, Huang said.