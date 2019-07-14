Chiayi kitten killer sought

Staff writer, with CNA

The killing of a kitten in Chiayi City has raised a public outcry, with the Animal Protection Association of Chiayi City calling on people to help catch whoever is responsible.

The body of the kitten was discarded in front of the Family Education Center on Thursday morning with its legs amputated, ears cut off and brain tissue removed, the association said.

The mutilation could only have been done by a human being, association chairman Wu Yu-tsai (吳育才) said yesterday, citing a veterinarian.

“The killing and the way the body was left appears to be a provocation,” Wu said, adding that the association is asking people who were in the area between 8am and 9am on Thursday to contact it if they saw anything suspicious.

The story has received a lot of attention on social media over the past two days, with the association’s Facebook page getting 1.2 million views and 5,000 shares.

The association has reported the case to the police, but while it has located a possible suspect, it has not been able to find enough evidence, Wu said.

Authorities are working with the Chiayi City Department of Transportation, because there is a bus terminal near the center and dashcams on the buses parked at it might provide some clues, he said.

According to Article 25 of the Animal Protection Act (動物保護法), killing, deliberately hurting or causing injury to an animal is punishable by up to two years in prison and a fine of NT$200,000 to NT$2 million (US$6,435 to US$64,348).