Indonesian workers get visas in trial program

Staff writer, with CNA, JAKARTA

Two Indonesians who have never worked in Taiwan were issued work visas in a trial of relaxed direct hiring rules, the Taipei Economic and Trade Office, Jakarta said on Thursday.

The two Indonesian nationals are to work in the manufacturing sector in Taiwan, and another seven will follow, officials said.

Although direct hiring has been in place for several years, it previously only applied to Indonesians hired in Taiwan.

The two migrant workers are to work for the same Taiwanese employer, who will shoulder the cost of their passports, visas, plane tickets, training and other fees, the office said.

This is in line with the Indonesian government’s “zero costs” objective for migrant workers, the office said, calling the scheme a “milestone” in Taiwan-Indonesia labor cooperation, as it provides a diversified hiring channel for employers and reduces the burden on migrant workers.

Previously, Indonesian migrant workers were required to pay expensive labor brokerage fees and other charges, usually by getting loans and repaying them through salary deductions, the office said.

The trial scheme is open only to the manufacturing sector, and applicants can only apply through the office, it said, adding that the service would be expanded to its office in Surabaya once it is on track.

Under the direct-hiring scheme, employers request migrant workers at the Direct Hiring Service Center under the Ministry of Labor. The ministry and the Indonesian Economic and Trade Office to Taipei issue hiring permits and relay that information to Indonesian authorities, who look for suitable applicants.