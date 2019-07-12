National park nominated for top architecture prize

By Tsai Wen-chu and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Taijiang National Park Administration Office on Wednesday confirmed that it has accepted a World Architecture Festival nomination for its administrative center, which doubles as its tourist center.

Further details about the nomination would be announced by the relevant authorities, it said.

Established in 2009 as the eighth national park, Taijiang National Park (台江國家公園) is Taiwan’s only national wetlands park.

The nominated building was the first government structure in southern Taiwan to attain the highest rating — diamond — in a national green building assessment, the office said.

The festival is expected to announce the winners in Amsterdam in December, it said.

The building was designed to evoke the imagery of the surrounding area, the office said.

To accommodate the park’s wetlands terrain, the building was designed to partially sit on stilts, which, along with its white exterior, makes it look like a gaggle of black-faced spoonbills and little egrets from above, it said.

When viewed from ground level, the building resembles a salt pile, a tribute to the area’s salt fields in early Taiwanese history, the office said, adding that the slope of the roof is supposed to evoke the image of the Central Mountain Range’s ridgeline from the perspective of local residents.

The office plans to conduct tours via non-motorized, eco-friendly vessels, such as canoes or paddleboards, around the building.

The aim is to allow participants to experience their proximity to nature, the office said.

The tours would be available from 1pm to 5pm today, and from early morning to 5:20pm tomorrow and on Sunday, it said.

All visitors would be welcome until slots are full and registration is to take place on site, the office said, adding that more information is available on the park’s Web site.