Survey says nearly 11% of Taiwanese have lived abroad

Staff writer, with CNA

Nearly 11 percent of Taiwanese have studied or worked abroad in pursuit of a better education or professional development, a survey released on Monday by the Grassroots Influence Foundation showed.

The survey found that 10.57 percent of the respondents said they have studied or worked abroad, mostly in the US, Canada or China.

Of those who had studied abroad, 26.04 percent were motivated by a desire to expand their horizons, while 24.16 percent said they sought quality education.

A majority of those who studied abroad were high-school or college students, and 50.53 percent were skeptical of the quality of education and job opportunities in Taiwan, the survey found.

Of those who worked abroad, 25.13 percent said they did so to broaden their horizons, while 24.67 percent said there are more job opportunities outside of Taiwan, the survey found.

According to the survey, 44.73 percent of those who found a job abroad said that Taiwan’s employment market is not favorable for young Taiwanese.

Most of those who sought jobs abroad went to the US, Canada or China, with those aged 18 to 40 making up the majority of Taiwanese working abroad, the survey found.

As to how to persuade young people to complete their studies in Taiwan, 24.9 percent said schools should offer courses catering to the needs of the nation’s job market and 24.37 percent said the government should direct more resources to education.

To solve the brain drain problem, 26.5 percent suggested that the government provide more channels to match people to jobs and greater access to funds to start businesses, the survey found.

About 22.89 percent said that local companies need to upgrade their operations to create more job opportunities, while 21.89 percent said local enterprises need to increase wages, it found.

The survey, conducted from May 25 to June 8, collected 1,213 valid samples and had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.