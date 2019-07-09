Antiperspirant best applied before going to sleep: Food and Drug Administration

By Wu Liang-yi and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Antiperspirant should be applied before sleep for longer-lasting effect, not after getting up in the morning, the Food and Drug Administration said on Friday last week.

Consisting of jelly-suspended aluminum sulfate, antiperspirants inhibit sweating by blocking the ducts of sweat glands if they are properly applied once per day, the agency said on Facebook.

As an antiperspirant works best on dry skin, it should be applied before sleep, which stretches the effect into the next day, the agency said, adding that perspiration and body movements are minimized when people are asleep.

People who have recently shaved should avoid using antiperspirants, as the active content could enter the body via nicks on the skin, it said.

Excessive antiperspirant use could irritate the skin and it should only be applied in small amounts on specific parts of the body, such as the armpits, it said.

Antiperspirants are legally regarded as cosmetic products containing pharmaceuticals and their manufacture and sale are subject to regulatory standards, the agency said, adding that consumers should use products bearing the agency’s certificate.

While antiperspirants and deodorants are distinct types of chemical products, manufacturers usually mix the two for sale, so consumers trying to buy just the former should look for aluminum sulfate on the content label, it said.

Sweat glands are found throughout the body, but the biggest are located in the armpits and anus, the agency said, adding that traces of protein are the source of the odor of sweat.