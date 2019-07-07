Yilan festival sees more than 17,000 visitors on day 1

Staff writer, with CNA

The annual Yilan International Children’s Folklore and Folkgame Festival opened yesterday, with more than 17,000 visitors participating in water activities, and attending exhibitions and shows, organizers said.

Yilan Cultural Affairs Bureau official Chen Ying-liang (陳盈良) said that the number of visitors reached approximately 17,000 at 4pm, an increase of more than 2,000 from the opening day last year.

Closing time has been extended to 9pm each day, Chen said.

The festival has six pools with slides, fountains and water-themed bouncy castles.

It also has a Tunnel of Adventure ride with rubber dinghies and water spraying.

Stalls with food or arts and crafts line pathways leading to an outdoor theater, where folk troupes from around the world perform, including Radist/Joy, Palace of Youth and Children in Vinnista from Ukraine, Utkarsh Dance Academy from India, The Folk Song and Dance Ensemble Sokolowianie from Poland and Folk Dance Group Souvenir from Russia.

The festival also hosts a traditional puppet exhibit, a large-screen projection gallery and a virtual-reality experience.

The festival runs through Aug. 18 at the Dongshan River Water Park (冬山河親水公園).

Established in 1996, the festival has attracted about 9.5 million visitors over the years, according to the International Council of Organizations of Folklore Festivals and Folk Arts.