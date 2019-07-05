New Web site aims to simplify process for mountaineering permit application

By Liu Pin-chuan and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A bilingual Online Application for Taiwan Mountaineering Information Network is now available, aimed at rectifying the confusion that has always surrounded mountain climbing entry permits and which agencies handle the applications.

The government last month began relaxing mountain access regulations and on Sunday, the Ministry of the Interior launched the Web site, which provides detailed information on mountain climbing, permit applications, which agency handles which permits and mountain lodge reservations, the Yushan National Park Administration Office said.

The Web site would provide up-to-date information on all mountain areas, and the veracity of the information is guaranteed, as it is a government-run site, the office said.

By entering the name of a mountain or mountains, people can find out if a permit is needed to enter the area, as well as which agency or agencies to submit a permit application to, the office said.

The Web site provides hyperlinks to application forms for mountain entry permits, saving users an inordinate amount of time searching for the correct forms and prevents users from going to the wrong Web sites, the office said

Due to the vast space of some mountain zones, some hiking and climbing paths would require filing applications to multiple agencies, it said.

The second southern path that goes through Yushan National Park is one example, because after climbers on the path reach Jiaming Lake (嘉明湖), they must have permits from the Forestry Bureau, as that section of the path is under the bureau’s jurisdiction, the office said.

The Web site should be a great help to mountain climbers, it added.