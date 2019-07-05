Taiwan to host championships for disabled athletes

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The nation is to host three international championship games for physically challenged athletes this month and next month, which will be viewable on YouTube, the Sports Administration said yesterday.

The nation is to host the Asia Para Table Tennis Championships in Taichung’s Providence University from July 23 to July 27, it said.

This is the first time that the nation would be hosting Asia’s highest-level table tennis championship games for disabled athletes, it said.

The contest is a 50-point race recognized by the International Table Tennis Federation and is a qualifier game for next year’s Tokyo Paralympics, Chinese Taipei Paralympic Committee executive director Wu Lung-Hsien (吳倫閑) said.

More than 250 table tennis players from 19 nations are to compete in the championships, she said.

The game would be joined by top-rated table tennis players from China, Japan and South Korea, she said.

Of the 40 Chinese table tennis players scheduled to compete, 20 have made it into the top five in past Paralympics Games, Wu said.

Taiwan would have 24 tennis players competing in the championships.

A number of them have a high chance of qualifying for the Tokyo Paralympics, including world No. 3 Cheng Ming-chih (程銘志) and Hsiao Shu-chin (蕭淑卿), she said.

Two refugees in Kuwait are to join the competition, Wu added.

Meanwhile, the 5th World Deaf Badminton Championships and 2nd World Deaf Youth Badminton Championships are to be held from Friday next week to July 22 at the Taipei Gymnasium, with more than 150 players from 25 countries competing, the agency said.

The World Deaf Bowling Championships are to be held in Taoyuan from Aug. 3 to Aug. 12, with nearly 200 athletes from 25 countries scheduled to attend, it said.

In the past three championships, Taiwan won 18 golds, 12 silvers and 15 bronzes, ranking No. 1 worldwide in terms of medal count, the agency said.

The Chinese Taipei Deaf Sports Federation has trained 27 sign language interpreters to help out during the competition, it said.

People can watch the games at //bit.ly/CTSADYoutube and www.youtube.com/user/hopegolfweekly/videos.