MAC extends visa of Chinese student seeking asylum

Staff writer, with CNA

The government has granted a “special student visa” to Li Jiabao (李家寶), a Chinese student who is seeking political asylum, allowing him to stay in the country for another six months to “advance his knowledge.”

The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) announced the decision in a press release yesterday, when Li’s current student visa was due to expire.

“Li has expressed several times his hope of remaining in Taiwan for further studies,” the statement said. “The government has considered his wishes and decided to grant him the necessary assistance before his current study period ends.”

Li, an exchange student at Tainan’s Chia Nan University of Pharmacy and Science, is seeking political asylum and applied in April for long-term residency in Taiwan.

He said at the time that he feared the comments he made in a livestream video in March, criticizing Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) for removing presidential term limits in China, could result in him being charged with “inciting subversion of state power” if he returned to China.

The Chinese government should respect the “free will” of young Chinese students, the council said.

It should view Li’s comments and actions in Taiwan in a “civilized and rational” way, rather than resorting to suppression or any other adverse tactics against him or his family there, it added.

“Taiwan is a free and democratic society, where diverse opinions and views are respected and tolerated,” it said. “The two sides of the Taiwan Strait might have their differences, but the maintenance of cross-strait peace and stability requires mutual understanding and joint efforts.”