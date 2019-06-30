Teddies debut onboard museum ship in Tainan

By Hung Jui-chin and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A teddy bear exhibition on Friday opened onboard the museum ship De Yang anchored at Tainan’s Port of Anping.

The exhibition, which was organized in cooperation with Classic Teddy International Co, is to run until March 1 next year.

It features teddy bears in naval uniform at workstations in the decommissioned destroyer and others for children to play with, organizers said.

It has a 3m-tall teddy bear statue on the main deck and limited-edition stuffed bears on display, they said.

A veteran warship that defended the nation’s waters for 28 years, the De Yang is an important part of the nation’s history and an attraction for military history enthusiasts, while teddy bears are family-friendly, stress-free and therapeutic, Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said on Friday.

The combination of the two would be good for the city’s tourism and provide a venue for children to learn about history and have fun, Huang said.

Classic Teddy general manager Hsieh Chao-han (謝兆翰) said displaying teddy bears on a military museum ship is unprecedented and the museum has been decorated to provide a seamless teddy bear experience.

Originally the US Navy Gearing-class destroyer Sarsfield, the ship was transferred to the Republic of China Navy in 1977 and renamed.

It patrolled the Taiwan Strait until it was decommissioned in 2005.