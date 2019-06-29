Interviews with Want Want off the table: Gou

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter, with CNA

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) presidential hopeful Terry Gou (郭台銘) yesterday swore off interviews with Want Want China Times Media Group-owned outlets, accusing them of abusing their press freedom privileges to generate false reports about him.

Gou — who founded Hon Hai Precision Industry Co — is among the leading figures in the race for the KMT’s presidential nomination.

He has accused Want Want reporters of working on behalf of China’s Taiwan Affairs Office.

Gou wrote on Facebook that he would not back off and would not tolerate unfair and unjust “red media.”

“I cannot accept that certain media outlets can do whatever they please while hiding behind a fourth-estate mask and the protective umbrella of ‘media freedom’ while producing propaganda,” he wrote.

People have the right to know and media have an obligation and responsibility to report the truth, he said.

“However, Want Want reporters have distorted the truth. The company tried to manipulate public opinion by generating ‘anti-Gou’ fake news,” he wrote. “It has debased the values and dignity of media workers.”

Gou praised the founder of the Chinese-language China Times, Yu Chi-chung (余紀忠), saying that he was among those who had advocated for Taiwan’s democratization.

“However, three decades later, as Hong Kongers protest China’s proposed extradition treaty, reports about the 1 million-plus protesters on the streets was kept secret by Want Want Group media, who did not want people to know what was happening,” he wrote.

“The news was hidden in a corner of the [Want Want-owned] newspaper,” Gou wrote.

“If Yu had seen this at Want Want media, he would have been very ashamed,” he wrote.

Freedom and democracy are the most treasured assets that the Republic of China has,” he wrote. “If Want Want Group media do not reflect on this and change their ways, they will be repudiated and boycotted.”

Want Want had not commented as of press time last night.