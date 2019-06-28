Hsinchu honors a 93-year-old school traffic supervisor

By Liao Hsueh-ju and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Lo Mei-yu (羅美瑜), 93, was the oldest of 99 volunteer school traffic supervisors to be recognized by the Hsinchu County Government on Tuesday.

Lo began volunteering at the age of 90 and monitors traffic for Shanchi Elementary School.

He wakes up at 4am every day to do qigong exercises at 5am and reports to the school at 7am, Lo said at the Tung Fang Yu Chu restaurant in Jhudong Township (竹東), where a ceremony was held for the volunteers.

When students greet him, he feels as though he is being greeted by his own grandchildren, he said, adding that he stays young by maintaining a positive attitude and doing charity work.

Four of the volunteers at the ceremony — Lioujia Elementary School’s Peng Mei-mei (彭梅妹), Singang Elementary School’s Ku Pei-yu (古佩玉), and Chen Jen-hsu (陳仁旭) and Chen Yun-fa (陳運發) at Donghai Elementary School — have been serving for more than 25 years.

There are 599 volunteers serving elementary and junior-high schools across the county, Hsinchu County Secretary-General Chen Chi-yuan (陳季媛) said.

Volunteers received certificates and commemorative items at the ceremony and participated in traffic safety workshops.