Changhua police test jammer devices used to disable drones

By Tang Shih-ming and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Changhua County Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Corps yesterday conducted its first training session for its personnel to learn how to use National Police Administration jammers to disable drones.

The agency began distributing jammers to police departments nationwide to combat an increase in drone use at mass gatherings, the corps said on Tuesday, when it acquired the devices.

Each jammer costs about NT$200,000, it said.

The devices can disable a drone’s guidance system, forcing it to return to its controller or land, the corps said, adding that it would descend gradually, not fall, so it would not pose a significant injury hazard.

Jammers would only be used if a drone is affecting police duties or is deemed unsafe, the corps said.

The training session was conducted with the help of the devices’ manufacturer, it said.

The training drew the attention of passers-by, the corps said.

One said that the jammer looked like a gun featured in the Men in Black films.

Despite their size, the jammers are light and easy to handle, police said.