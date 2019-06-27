Cybersecurity department to evaluate security after bureaucrats’ data hacked

Staff writer, with CNA

The Department of Cyber Security is reviewing data security measures and determining whether there are any other security loopholes after a report that the information of 243,376 civil servants had been hacked, Vice Premier Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Civil Service said on its Web site on Monday that it was informed by a government agency about the breach on Saturday last week.

Data of people working in central and local governments that were submitted from Jan. 1, 2005, to June 30, 2012, had been made public, including their names, national identification card numbers, occupations and the agencies they worked for.

The information had been made available on foreign Web sites, the ministry said.

Chen said that the Executive Yuan’s cybersecurity department first found the breach and notified the ministry, adding that he has instructed the department to help the ministry fix the problem.

Cybersecurity is considered a national security issue, Chen said, adding that the government has alerted government agencies about the threat of cyberattacks.

On its Web site, the ministry said that it has reported the case to the National Center for Cyber Security Technology in accordance with the Information and Communication Security Management Act (資通安全管理法).

The compromised information system was not in use from March 2015, it said.

The ministry said that it has begun checking the system for flaws and is implementing measures to control access to information on the system and prevent future hacks.

The Ministry of Justice’s Investigation Bureau has launched an investigation to determine the origin of the hack.