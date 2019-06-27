NCC draft to add security act changes

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The National Communications Commission (NCC) said it would submit draft amendments to three broadcasting regulations for deliberation during the next legislative session following the passage last week of an amendment to the National Security Act (國家安全法).

The amendment to the act stipulates penalties on those found establishing, financially supporting or directing organizations to further the interests of a foreign power, as well as those found probing, leaking or transmitting documents, images, electronic files or other items related to national security.

Individuals or groups helping the Chinese government establish, direct or develop organizations in Taiwan would face a minimum of seven years in prison and a fine of NT$50 million to NT$100 million (US$1.61 million to US$3.21 million), while those found guilty of helping the governments of other nations would face a prison term of three to 10 years and a fine of up to NT$30 million, according to the amended act.

The passage also included a resolution jointly proposed by the Democratic Progressive Party and New Power Party caucuses that asks the government to also amend the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (兩岸人民關係條例), the Radio and Television Act (廣播電視法), the Satellite Broadcasting Act (衛星廣播電視法) and the Cable Radio and Television Act (有線廣播電視法) to prevent China, Hong Kong, Macau and nations hostile to Taiwan and their agents from spreading disinformation that would threaten national security and disrupt social stability, commission spokesperson Hsiao Chi-hung (蕭祈宏) said.

These amendments should be sent to legislators as soon as possible so that they could be deliberated during the next legislative session, the resolution said.

The resolution was passed before Sunday, when tens of thousands of people attended a rally calling for stricter government regulations to counter China’s manipulation of local media.

The Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area is enforced by the Mainland Affairs Council, while the three broadcasting regulations are implemented by the commission.

“We would have to examine the finalized version of the National Security Act to determine and identify changes to be made to the three broadcasting regulations,” Hsiao said.

The proposed amendments would also have to be approved by the Executive Yuan before they are sent to the legislature, the commission said.