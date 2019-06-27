Han, Gou prioritize China ties

Staff writer, with CNA

The top two contenders in the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) presidential primary on Tuesday pledged to improve strained cross-strait relations and boost the economy if elected.

Speaking during a televised forum of KMT candidates, Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) said that cordial relations across the Taiwan Strait are crucial to the Republic of China’s survival.

Most Taiwanese support maintaining the “status quo” rather than proclaiming independence or unifying with China, Han added.

If elected president, he would promote cross-strait peace and push for the two sides to sign a cross-strait trade-in-goods agreement to boost Taiwan’s economy, which has been sluggish under the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government, Han said.

Former Hon Hai Precision Industry Co chairman Terry Gou (郭台銘) said at the forum that he is known for his success in managing a business and his skill as an executive.

Accusing President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration of doing little to boost the economy, Gou said he is confident that, with his 40 years of experience in international trade and business management, he could revive the economy.

To achieve his goal, Gou — one of Taiwan’s richest people — said that cross-strait peace is the foundation needed for stability and prosperity between Taiwan and China, adding that he would uphold the “1992 consensus” to reduce cross-strait tensions.

The so-called “1992 consensus,” a term that former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) in 2006 admitted making up in 2000, refers to a tacit understanding between the KMT and the Chinese government that both sides of the Strait acknowledge that there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.

Beijing has been taking a hardline stance toward Tsai’s administration, which has refused to accept China’s condition for continuing good relations: acknowledging the “1992 consensus” and that “China” is the People’s Republic of China, with Taiwan as a part of it.

Tuesday’s TV forum also featured former New Taipei mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫), former Taipei County Commissioner Chou Hsi-wei (周錫瑋) and National Taiwan University political science professor Chang Ya-chung (張亞中).

Chu emphasized the importance of upholding democracy, saying that Taiwan should voice support for Hong Kongers protesting an extradition law that would allow the territory to extradite suspected criminals to China.

Regarding national defense, Chu said that purchasing weapons is not enough, adding that the morale of the military and a balance between cross-strait relations and Taiwan-US ties are also critical.

Party unity is what matters most if the KMT is to win back the government next year, Chu said.

Signing a cross-strait treaty would ensure peace between China and Taiwan, Chang said, adding that any agreement should state that Taiwan and China would never threaten each other with force and would permit both sides to participate in international organizations.

Chou said the first thing that he would do as president would be to reverse “anti-constitutional laws” passed by DPP legislators, such as pension reform bills and amendments to the National Security Act (國家安全法).

The second thing would be to negotiate with China, the US and Japan, Chou said, adding that he would urge the US not to intervene in Taiwan’s national affairs, including not selling the nation “useless F-16 fighter jets.”