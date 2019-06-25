Convicted judges, prosecutors must return paychecks

By Hsieh Chun-lin / Staff reporter

Lawmakers attending a cross-caucus negotiation yesterday agreed that judges and prosecutors convicted of corruption should return the salary they received during their trial.

The New Power Party (NPP) had proposed an amendment to the Judges Act (法官法), dubbed the “Chen Yu-chen clause.”

The Supreme Court on Feb. 27 upheld a corruption conviction against Chen Yu-chen (陳玉珍), then a prosecutor at the Taiwan High Prosecutors’ Office, for taking NT$23 million (US$739,312) in bribes from an underground casino operator, sentencing him to 12 years in prison and finalizing litigation that had lasted six years.

NPP Legislator Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) yesterday said that Chen, despite being suspended from the office in November 2012 due to the corruption charge, still collected half of her monthly salary until February, in accordance with the current law.

“Such absurdity is intolerable,” Huang said.

Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全), who convened the cross-caucus negotiation, said the status of judges is different from regular public servants, just as people generally demand more of politicians.

Democratic Progressive Party caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) agreed that the proposed amendment should be incorporated into the law.