Wang Shih-chien skit opens ‘Child’s Play’ premiere

By Yang Hsin-hui and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

“Where’s the mayor?” Taipei City Councilor Wang Shih-chien (王世堅) shouted on Wednesday while holding a blood-smeared prop knife at the Taiwan premiere of Child’s Play in Taipei as part of publicity for the movie.

After being described online as the “Taiwanese Chucky” because of his likeness to the film franchise’s main character, Wang was invited by producers to attend the screening at the LUX Cinema in the city’s Ximending (西門町) area.

Emerging from behind the stage, he shouted: “Where’s the mayor? Didn’t [he] say [he] was going to come?”

The skit prompted laughter from audience members, some of whom asked to be photographed with Wang and shouted: “Good luck, Wang Shih-chien.”

Wang told the audience that seeing the premiere of the original Child’s Play film in 1988 had brought him and his girlfriend, now his wife, closer.

He and Chucky are both “good people,” Wang told reporters.

Asked whether he sees a resemblance between himself and the doll, he said that while Chucky is a good person possessed by an evil spirit, he is “possessed by [his] position.”

His job requires him to question city officials, at which point he becomes ferocious, Wang said.

However, unlike Chucky, he is “good to good people, and bad to bad people,” he said.

In response to requests by Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je’s father, Ko Cheng-fa (柯承發), that he stop scolding people, Wang said he apologizes to Ko Wen-je’s parents and said he respects them.

While they are his “elders” and he would accept any criticism or supervision from them, “business is business,” he said.

Asked whether Ko Wen-je or Chucky is “scarier,” Wang said Chucky is “much cuter.”

Chucky only turned evil after being possessed; he was not evil from the beginning, he added.