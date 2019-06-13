Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

ENVIRONMENT

Kentucky scraps straws

US fast-food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken on Tuesday said that it has stopped offering plastic straws at its restaurants in Taiwan. The firm said customers are encouraged to drink from the cup, but those with special needs would be given paper straws upon request. Stainless steel straws would be available for purchase, it added. The decision was made in compliance with the Environmental Protection Administration’s plan to ban the use of plastic straws in venues at government agencies, public and private schools, department stores and shopping malls, as well as fast-food stores, from July 1.

DIPLOMACY

Andrew Lee given Brunei job

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Andrew Lee (李憲章) has been named the nation’s new representative to Brunei, the ministry announced on Tuesday. Lee, 54, who has held the spokesman job since September 2017, is to replace Representative to Brunei William Lin (林維揚), who is to return to the ministry’s headquarters in Taipei. Lee, whose previous overseas posts include New York and London, is to take up his new post in August.

IMMIGRATION

Record number sent home

A total of 268 illegal immigrants were last month sent back to their home countries, the highest number under an amnesty program that was launched at the beginning of the year, the National Immigration Agency said. The program runs until June 30 with the aim of reducing the number of illegal immigrants in the nation, a figure that was approaching 90,000, it said. During the amnesty, illegal immigrants who turn themselves in face a maximum penalty of NT$2,000 and a limited re-entry ban or suspension of visa-free privileges, the agency said.