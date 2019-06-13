BCC had billions in assets outside units: committee

By Chen Yu-fu and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Broadcasting Corp of China (BCC, 中廣) had NT$6.39 billion (US$203.3 million at the current exchange rate) in various accounts not belonging to its broadcasting divisions as of April 2017, the Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee said yesterday.

The company, allegedly a Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) affiliate, also had 27 properties registered to it totaling 68,265 ping (225,669.8m2), the committee said, citing the results of its most recent investigations.

The committee said that it would on Thursday next week convene a hearing to consider evidence regarding whether the BCC is a KMT affiliate, and whether its assets were obtained inappropriately.

The committee held its first hearing on the affiliate status of the company on Dec. 16, 2016.

BCC chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) at the time said that calling the BCC a “KMT affiliate” was “framing” him, as the sales of land made after he bought the company were legal.

Properties registered to the firm include two units in the Songjiang Building (松江大樓), two units in the Linsen Building (林森大樓) and a plot of land in the Jingmei (景美) area of Taipei; three plots of land in Bali District (八里) and one plot in Banciao District (板橋) of New Taipei City; a broadcasting station in Taoyuan’s Longtan District (龍潭); two plots of land in downtown Hsinchu City and five broadcasting stations in the city’s Sinfeng Township (新豐); one plot of land in Miaoli City; and two broadcasting stations in Miaoli County’s Huoyanshan (火炎山), the committee said.

The company also has a 104.6 ping broadcasting station in Taichung’s Wufeng District (霧峰); two broadcasting stations in Changhua County’s Fenyuan Township (芬園); a two-story repeater station in Sun Moon Lake (日月潭) and a broadcasting station in Puli Township (埔里) in Nantou County; and eight plots of land in Chiayi County and a repeater station in Minsyong Township (民雄), it said.

The firm also has land and broadcasting stations in Tainan and Kaohsiung, as well as Hualien and Yilan counties, it added.

The most valuable properties are in Taipei, the committee said, adding that the units in the Songjiang and Linsen buildings were purchased from now-defunct Taiwan Hoso Kyokai for NT$8.8 billion.