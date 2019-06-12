Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

CRIME

NTU student indicted

The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office yesterday indicted National Taiwan University (NTU) student Hsu Che-jung (許哲榮) on charges of vandalism for damaging a statue of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) on the campus of National Chengchi University on Feb. 22. Hsu has admitted guilt. Following the incident, he issued a statement calling for the complete removal of all “symbols of authoritarianism” from university campuses, saying the lingering presence of relics “worshiping a dictator” prevent students from learning the lesson that they must prevent dictatorships from occurring again. While Hsu said his actions were to further transitional justice, prosecutors argue Hsu had damaged public property and therefore they indicted him.

EDUCATION

Student missing in Germany

The search is continuing for a Taiwanese student who went missing during a swim in a river in Germany last week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. The exchange student, surnamed Tsai (蔡), was reported missing after he went for a swim in the Weser River in Minden on Friday last week, the ministry said in a statement. Local authorities have deployed more than 200 rescuers to locate Tsai, but they have found no sign of him, the statement said. The search started as soon as Tsai was missed, but it was interrupted for half a day because of heavy rain before resuming early on Saturday, the statement said. A German report said that the 18-year-old was part of a 60-member group that was camping on the banks of Weser.

EDUCATION

Indian students found dead

Two Indian exchange students died yesterday after going for an early-morning dip in a pond close to their dormitory at Nanhua University in Chiayi County, police said. The Chiayi County Fire Department received a report at 2:44am and rushed to the scene, but the two students were found to have no heartbeat after being pulled from the pond by police and firefighters. They were officially declared dead after unsuccessful efforts to revive them at Chia-Yi Christian Hospital and Buddhist Dalin Tzu Chi General Hospital. The students had been visited by two fellow Indians from National Formosa University in Yunlin County. The four drank alcohol and chatted in a pavilion next to the pond near Chi-Hsien dormitory into the early hours of the morning. Three of the students decided to take a dip in the pond, but two got into difficulty. The university declined to reveal their names.

CRIME

Wanted cop arrested

A former police officer who went missing during a probe into his alleged involvement in a drug-smuggling case has been detained for questioning, Taitung investigators said on Monday. The officer, identified by his surname, Lee (李), had been head of Taitung Precinct’s Lanyu Substation. The investigation stemmed from a drug bust that took place on May 9, when coast guard officers raided a recreational boat carrying 899kg of amphetamine in waters near Orchid Island (Lanyu, 蘭嶼). Police said information obtained from the raid then led officers to suspect Lee was involved in the case. Two days after the raid, he was transferred to Taitung Precinct to assume a desk job pending an investigation into his alleged involvement. However, Lee failed to report to the precinct and disappeared without a trace. Police said they managed to track him down hiding in Pingtung County. He has been fired.