Pentagon report a plus for Taiwan-US relations

By Peng Wan-hsin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Pentagon’s Indo-Pacific Strategy Report is a “progressive development” and should be read as a reinforcement of Taiwan-US relations, retired diplomats said on Friday, citing the language used in the report.

The June 1 report referred to Taiwan and Mongolia as “countries” and said that “the [US] Department [of Defense] is committed to providing Taiwan with defense articles and services in such quantity as may be necessary to enable Taiwan to maintain a sufficient self-defense capability.”

From Taiwan’s perspective, increasingly competitive US-Sino relations is a good thing, former representative to the US Chen Chien-jen (程建仁) said on Friday in response to media queries.

US presidents, such as former US president George W. Bush, have on occasion called Taiwan a “country,” Chen said, but it is difficult to know whether the references were a “slip of the tongue” or truly intentional.

US-Sino relations becoming mutually confrontational is leading the two world powers into a new Cold War scenario, he said, adding: “This is actually a progressive development for Taiwan.”

“It remains to be seen whether changing relations with China will cause the US to change its policies on Taiwan,” Chen said.

Numerous acts passed by the US Congress, such as the Taiwan Travel Act (台灣旅行法), have been friendly toward Taiwan and indicate that the US wishes to strengthen US-Taiwan relations, former deputy minister of foreign affairs Michael Kau (高英茂) said.

That the US is beginning to see China as a competitor and hopes to strengthen relations with Taiwan is a positive development in Taiwan-US relations, he said.

US President Donald Trump’s habit of not playing by the book should also benefit this change, Kau added.

On Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it welcomed the US referring to Taiwan as a country.