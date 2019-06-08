Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with agencies

SOCIETY

Smoking ban announced

Taipei is to ban smoking in public areas in front of several convenience store and coffee shop chains with effect from September, the Taipei Department of Health said on Thursday, following a similar announcement by New Taipei City in late April. The department said that seating areas in front of 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, OK Mart, Simple Mart and Hi-Life stores would be designated non-smoking areas, as would public spaces in front of Starbucks, 85°C Cafe and Louisa Coffee shops in the city. Department of Health Commissioner Huang Shier-chieg (黃世傑) said that the authorities are talking to another seven coffee shop chains and it is likely that they would also help enforce the new rules. New Taipei City on April 25 announced that smoking would be forbidden in front of several convenience store and coffee shop chains with effect from Sept. 1. Those who breach the rules would be subject to a fine of NT$10,000 (US$318), the New Taipei City Government said.

SOCIETY

Lin Chi-ling marries

Lin Chi-ling (林志玲), one of Taiwan’s top models and actresses, on Thursday married Akira, a member of Japanese boy band Exile. Akira, 37, made the announcement on the official Facebook fan page of Exile. According to Akira, whose real name is Ryohei Kurosawa, he and the 44-year-old Lin have been friends for eight years. They met when performing in a play in Japan in 2011 and began dating late last year, he said. Lin issued a statement that said their feelings for each other have grown over the years. Akira’s management company announced that the couple registered their marriage in Tokyo after doing the same in Taiwan on June 6. Lin is not pregnant, the company said.

CRIME

Suspects arrive in China

Ninety-four people from Taiwan landed in Beijing yesterday after being deported from Spain as part of a joint operation against telecom fraud launched three years ago, the Chinese police ministry said in a statement. Spain’s handling of the case and approval of the extradition in early 2017 drew criticism from Taipei. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs “expressed deep concern and strong regret” over the deportation of the suspects to China. It called on the Spanish government to “uphold the spirit of humaneness and the principles of human rights,” and to work with Taiwan in the fight against cross-border crime and to properly handle this type of case.

EMPLOYMENT

Work hour fines issued

The Taipei Department of Labor on Thursday announced a list of 119 establishments that are to be fined for their sixth consecutive breach of the Labor Standards Act (勞工基準法). The top three on the list are Carrefour, China Television Co and Compal Electronics, fined NT$1.4 million, NT$1.1 million and NT$900,000 respectively, the department said. Carrefour has allowed employees to work from 10pm to 6am without the agreement of a union or a meeting with workers to inform them of the extended hours, it said. Carrefour is appealing the fine. China Television breached the act by not paying employees for overtime, while its overtime work period also contravened the law, the department said. Compal Electronics failed to provide a daily record of employees’ hourly work schedules and failed to compensate employees for overtime and long work hours, it said.