KMT hopefuls to speak at ‘Policy Vision’ TV events

By Shih Hsiao-kuan, Chen Jou-chin and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporters, with staff writer

The Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) presidential contenders are to talk about their platforms at events titled “National Policy Vision on Television” on the evening of June 25 in Kaohsiung, the afternoon of June 29 in Taichung and the evening of July 3 in Taipei, sources said yesterday.

The KMT’s National Policy Foundation is to organize the events and the format does not include a live debate, said the sources, who requested anonymity.

The KMT’s five hopefuls are Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), Hon Hai Precision Industry Co chairman Terry Gou (郭台銘), former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫), Chinese Integration Association chairman Chang Ya-chung (張亞中) and Chou Hsi-wei (周錫瑋), a former commissioner of what was then Taipei county.

The foundation intends the five to talk about the economy, their fiscal policies, the environment and energy at the event in Kaohsiung; youth, social, cultural and educational issues at the event in Taichung; and foreign affairs, cross-strait relations and national security at the event in Taipei, they said.

For each of the 120-minute events, one of the four topics would be selected as the main topic, with each to speak for 15 minutes, while the remaining three topics would be discussed in a question-and-answer session, they said.

Only the person whose turn it is to speak would be allowed to occupy the platform with the host, while the others are to be seated below, the sources said, adding that the order of appearance would be determined by drawing lots on the day.

The events are to be televised, they said, adding that the live audience would be limited to 200 people, with each hopeful allowed to invite no more than 30 supporters, who must remain silent and bring no signs or posters.

Separately, two KMT lawmakers expressed conditional support for Gou’s statement on Thursday calling for a clear set of rules to be established for a replacement candidate should the party need to recall the winner of its primary.

“My business, which is big, has rules and back-up plans for all of its projects that are drawn up beforehand... Replacing [then-KMT presidential candidate] Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) caused so much controversy [in 2016] because it was improvised and not done according to any rules,” Gou said.

KMT Legislator William Tseng (曾銘宗) said major shifts in public opinion could take place during the six months between the poll for the primary in the middle of next month and the presidential election in January next year, adding: “If all the other candidates are on board, I support Gou’s proposal.”

KMT Legislator John Wu (吳志揚) said the winner of the primary should be the one to represent the party in the election, but a contingency plan should be available if the candidate is unable to finish the race.

“As a party, we should avoid a situation where a replacement is selected on the fly,” Wu said.