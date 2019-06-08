Ko says Taipei Dome should reduce capacity

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Taipei Dome project should plan for an initial maximum capacity of 59,833 people if construction is to continue, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said on Wednesday.

Ko made the remarks in response to questions from audience members after a speech at the Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce Taiwan in Taipei.

The Taipei City Government ordered Farglory Land Development Co to halt construction of the Taipei Dome in May 2015, citing safety concerns and unauthorized changes to the blueprints, which it said constitute breaches of the Building Act (建築法).

Asked why the city government could not solve the problems surrounding the stalled project, Ko said the main problem is in the design of evacuation routes.

As the Taipei Dome is directly opposite Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall on Zhongxiao E Road, Sec 4 — where zoning limits building height to 60m — the plans are to have the main baseball field 10.5m below street level, making evacuation routes difficult to design.

“If possible, the dome should be allowed to operate with a maximum capacity of about 60,000 people at first, with a decision to be made later over how that can be increased,” Ko said.

“The current design is really strange, but there should be a way to overcome it,” he added.

Another possible solution would be to convert a section designated for a shopping mall to business and office use, which would significantly lower the number of people in the area and possibly reduce evacuation difficulties, he said.

At the Taipei City Council on Thursday, New Power Party Taipei City Councilor Sabrina Lim (林亮君) asked Ko what he meant by “letting it operate first.”

The city government suggests reducing the proposed maximum capacity of the Taipei Dome to 59,833 people, which is the number approved by an environmental impact assessment (EIA) review so the design would more likely pass the city’s urban design review, Ko said.

Taipei Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Liou Ming-lone (劉銘龍) said that the EIA review approved a recommended maximum capacity of 59,833, so if Farglory wants to increase capacity, it would have to propose another EIA review.

“Continued stalling is not a solution,” Ko said, adding that if Farglory insists on a greater capacity, reviews would take much longer.