Software to help airport in managing disruptions: institute

By Shelley Shan / Staff Reporter

The nation has developed simulation software to help Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport manage flights and respond to disruptive events, the Institute of Transportation said yesterday.

The nation’s largest international airport has seen rapid growth in passengers from 35.8 million in 2014 to 46.53 million last year, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications think tank said.

This has created an urgent need to build new facilities and renovate old ones, it said.

The software was developed to simulate situations that the airport would face when it has multiple ongoing construction projects, and help Taoyuan International Airport Corp (TIAC) and air traffic controllers make the right decisions, the institute said.

For example, if a runway or taxiway is to be closed for maintenance, the airport would need to determine the sequence of construction to minimize the impact on flight operations, the institute said.

The airport company is in the process of planning the construction of a third terminal and a third runway, and it needs to collect data and simulate possible scenarios using the data to help it plan the construction details.

Large international airports in other countries use similar software to help them manage operations at the airfield and airspace, but the software they use cannot be customized to fit the Taoyuan airport’s needs and are often expensive, institute transportation engineering division director Hsu Shu-keng (許書耕) said.

Institute researchers and personnel from TIAC, the Civil Aeronautics Administration and National Cheng Kung University spent two years developing the software, he said.

The software would give TIAC and traffic controllers flexibility to add new runways, taxiways, tarmac and even airports when they simulate scenarios, he said, adding that they can change the parameters as well.

It had passed a preliminary inspection from aviation experts and on April 8 was transferred to TIAC.

The airport would continue to conduct human-machine interactive tests to continue to improve the software, Hsu said, adding that the software could be sold to other countries.