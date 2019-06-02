Citi Global Community Day launches gift boxes for the blind

Staff writer

Citibank Taiwan Ltd (台灣花旗) held the 14th Citi Global Community Day on Saturday.

Joining hands with the Taiwan Foundation for the Blind and the Sunshine Welfare Foundation, the bank launched the nation’s first co-branded charity gift boxes for visually impaired people, which were packaged by nearly 500 Citi volunteers to show their support to upholding workplace equality for people with disabilities.

National Development Council Deputy Minister Cheng Cheng-mount (鄭貞茂) took part in the activity, while Chinese Taipei Paralympics athlete Lin Tzu-hui (林資惠), also a Taiwan representative of Team Citi, talked about her participation in sports despite her physical challenges.

“This year, Citi colleagues helped to create a gift box for the blind, Citibank Taiwan chairman Paulus Mok (莫兆鴻) said. “It is also a charity gift box that can help those with visual impairments and facial injuries, creating a case of one plus one with a combined effect that is greater than two in terms of social impact.”

“In addition, Citigroup joined the International Paralympics Committee last year to launch a global partnership program to jointly promote sports games for people with disabilities, while Taiwan was one of the 18 countries that participated in the global program,” Mok said. “Lin Tzu-hui is not only an athlete representing Taiwan in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, but also one of the Team Citi players representing Taiwan.”

More than 1,000 employees and their relatives and friends joined Saturday’s event, while nearly 500 Citi volunteers worked together to complete 600 charity gift boxes in just 60 minutes. Each gift box contains two handmade soaps and a cleansing bag, as well as a small white doll, and the charity sales of the gift boxes will go to welfare institutions and minority groups.

This year’s Citi Global Community Day also integrated family-day elements by encouraging colleagues to bring family members along, in the hope that the activity would not only improve relationships between parents and children, but also help to pass down social values and concepts to the next generation.

It also enabled Citi colleagues to promote the bank’s corporate social responsibility in their life.

Since 2006, the Citi Global Community Day in May or June has been held in more than 90 countries around the world, with 1,400 volunteer activities in 450 cities. It is not just an event for Citi colleagues worldwide, but also a concrete manifestation of the bank’s corporate social responsibility.

This year, more than 500 Citi colleagues in Taiwan have accompanied the Child Welfare League Foundation in helping needy families visit the E-Da Theme Park and Lihpao Land.

More departments have also acted independently to clean up mountains, conduct biscuit sales and donate uniform invoice receipts to minority groups, as well as collecting second-hand books and kitchenware. Over the past 14 years, more than 20,000 Citi colleagues have participated in Citi Global Community Day.