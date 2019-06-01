Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

POLITICS

Tsai rejects Ko’s silence

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) on Thursday said that Taiwan should remain silent on “one country, two systems,” the unification formula Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) espoused earlier this year. Ko said that “it would be best to not say anything,” as discussions regarding “one country, two systems” have formed an unmanageable vicious circle. Rejecting Ko’s comment, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday said that it is important that the government is clear on topics that concern the interests of Taiwanese. It is equally important, she said, to avoid misjudgement and misunderstanding by members of the international community and China. Mainland Affairs Council Deputy Minister Chen Ming-chi (陳明祺) declined to comment on Ko’s remark, but said the majority of Taiwanese do not agree with China’s “one country, two systems” formula.

TOURISM

Yilan balloon fair touted

Visitors to Yilan County have an opportunity to view its picturesque rice fields from above when its hot air balloon fair opens this month, the Yilan County Government said on Thursday. The fair is to be held on the weekends of June 8 and June 15 in Dongshan Township (冬山), offering visitors and residents hot air balloon rides at NT$500 (US$15.82) per person, the government said. From the air, the view is one of boundless green paddy fields, unmarred by electricity wires or tall buildings, with nothing but a narrow concrete path meandering though the fields, it said. Yilan first launched the hot air balloon fair last year, attracting more than 100,000 visitors, it added.

ARTS

Troupe eyes ticket sales

Performing arts troupe Paper Windmill Theatre yesterday urged the public to purchase tickets for its performances for less-fortunate children. In offering the tickets, founder of Paper Windmill Theatre Lee Yung-feng (李永豐) said that the troupe is allowing audience members to pay for extra NT$650 tickets for children in need. Since December 2006, the troupe has staged 682 free shows in 368 townships, aiming to bridge the cultural gap between rural and urban areas, and ensure that every child has the opportunity to enjoy a live theatrical performance. However, to help nurture and encourage creativity in children, Lee said what the troupe has been doing is not enough. Providing children with access to the arts not only inspires hopes and dreams, Lee said, but could help transform the nation’s traditional crafts. Paper Windmill Theatre is performing its classic Paper Windmill Fantasy at the National Performing Arts Center in Taipei today and tomorrow.

LOTTERY

NT$300m added to jackpots

Taiwan Lottery Co has added an additional NT$300 million to the jackpots of two national lotteries to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival. In anticipation of the festival, Taiwan Lottery has added an extra NT$200 million to the Power Lottery from Monday to July 25, the company said. There would also be an additional 100 lottery draws of NT$1 million in the Grand Lottery game from Tuesday to June 21, the company said. The company is also increasing the prizes of its Bingo Bingo game for 16 consecutive days beginning yesterday. This year’s Dragon Boat Festival, one of the three major traditional festivals along with the Mid-Autumn Festival and Lunar New Year, is on Friday.

SAFETY

