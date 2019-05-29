Freeway service area reopens as renovations end

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Taian Freeway Service Area (泰安休息站) on the Sun Yat-sen Freeway (Freeway No. 1) on Saturday restarted operations under a new contractor following first-phase facility renovations, the Freeway Bureau said yesterday.

The service area, which was previously operated by Nanren Lake Enterprise, is expected to generate annual revenue of NT$400 million (US$12.70 million), the bureau said.

On March 1, President Chain Store Corp won the contract to operate businesses in the service area following an open review of all interested companies, it said.

The service area has been in operation since 1978 and is an important stop for southbound drivers, the bureau said.

To renovate its outdated facilities, the bureau outsourced its operations under a reconstruction-operation-transfer model, in which the contractor would be given permission to rebuild or renovate the facilities and operate the service area for a certain period before transferring it back to the government.

The new contractor has brought Starbucks and McDonald’s outlets to the service area, marking the first time that the area attracted investments from international fast food and coffee chains, the bureau said.

The contractor has also provided some innovative services, it said.

To help reduce accidents caused by fatigue, drivers can take naps for up to two hours in the capsule beds installed at the facility, it said.

Muslim travelers can use separate prayer rooms for men and women, the bureau said, adding that the prayer rooms have two prayer mats each and prayer schedules.

The contractor is also planning to offer halal-certified food, it said.