Taoyuan hip-hop event to boast Filipino rapper Geo Ong

Staff writer, with CNA

Filipino rapper Geo Ong — known for his no-holds-barred rhythmic delivery in his music video Parokyana, which has reached nearly 12 million views on YouTube — is to perform in Taoyuan early next month, the event organizer said.

The 22-year-old rapper who hails from Puerto Princesa, a city on the Philippine island of Palawan, is to headline at Laklakan 4 — the latest edition of a Filipino series of hip-hop events — on June 9 in Taoyuan, Alpha Martial Eagles Production founder Allan Viray said.

Ong’s visit, his first to Taiwan, would inspire migrant workers who love hip-hop music, especially those who spend their days off writing their own songs and creating beats, hoping that they, too, will have a big break someday, Viray said.

“The concept came to my mind [as a way] for them to get inspired when they see this man [Geo Ong], so they can continue to pursue their dreams in the music industry,” he said.

Ong is welcomed by many hip-hop lovers in Taiwan’s Filipino community because he “gets real” in his music by rapping about current issues in society, Viray said.

An example of this is Ong’s song Parokyana, in which he singles out “gold diggers” — people who act “easy” in exchange for cash, a new smartphone or gifts — to satisfy their desires and needs, he added.

Parokyana, or “regular customer,” has gotten more than 11.8 million views on YouTube since it was posted on Dec. 21 last year.

Laklakan 4 is also to feature rap battles between veteran rappers from the Philippines, including Aklas, J-king and Romano; local Filipino rappers DJ and Rzone; and Japan-based Filipino-Japanese rapper Shoji, promotional material released by the organizer said.