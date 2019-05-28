Home / Taiwan News
Chen Chien-jen announces grand justice nominees

Staff writer, with CNA

From left, Kaohsiung High Administrative Court President Yang Hui-chin, National Taiwan University law professor Shieh Ming-yan, Vice President Chen Chien-jen, Presidential Office Secretary-General Chen Chu, Judicial Yuan Secretary-General Lu Tai-lang and Minister of Examination Tsai Tzung-jen pose at the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday after Chen Chien-jen introduced the four nominees for the Council of Grand Justices.

Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times

Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) yesterday announced four nominees for the Council of Grand Justices to replace four incumbents who will be stepping down on Sept. 30 at the end of their eight-year terms.

The four are Shieh Ming-yan (謝銘洋), a National Taiwan University law professor, Judicial Yuan Secretary-General Lu Tai-lang (呂太郎), Kaohsiung High Administrative Court President Yang Hui-chin (楊惠欽) and Minister of Examination Tsai Tzung-jen (蔡宗珍).

The nominees, including two women, were put forward by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) based on the consideration that the gender ratio of female justices to males would be no less than 25 percent, Chen said.

The four grand justices who will be stepping down are Chen Be-yue (陳碧玉), Huang Hsi-chun (黃璽君), Lo Chang-fa (羅昌發) and Tang Te-tsung (湯德宗).

Chen Chien-jen was appointed in March to head a search committee to select candidates to fill the upcoming council vacancies.

The nominees must be approved by the Legislative Yuan.

