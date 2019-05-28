Ministry funding seeks to enhance science education

Staff writer, with CNA

The government is taking steps to enhance science education, including a plan to invest NT$222.6 million (US$7.08 million) per year into science taught up to the senior-high school level, the Ministry of Education said yesterday.

The ministry plans to allocate the funds annually through 2022, Deputy Minister of Education Liu Meng-chi (劉孟奇) told a meeting of the legislature’s Education and Culture Committee, citing its medium-term Science Education Development Project.

The investment is to help science education by improving teacher quality, teaching methods and curricula, Liu said.

Elementary, junior and senior-high schools would get additional science and technology curricula that integrates emerging technologies by introducing artificial-intelligence elements, Liu said, adding that the planning process would be completed by January next year.

The Ministry of Science and Technology is also seeking to improve science education through its High Scope Program, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Shieh Dar-bin (謝達斌) said.

The goal would be achieved by subsidizing senior-high and vocational schools, allowing teaching staff to develop curricula with professionals and academics, and incorporate emerging technologies into innovative curricula, Shieh said.

The science ministry also has a program to improve mathematics and science among students from vulnerable backgrounds and those with lower academic skills by putting more resources into schools in remote areas and expanding experimental schools every year, he said.