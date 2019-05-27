INTERVIEW: Author says China permeating media outlets

By Yang Yuan-ting and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

While some Taiwanese might not be familiar with the name He Qinglian (何清漣), the information in her book Red Infiltration: The Truth About the Global Expansion of Chinese Media (紅色滲透:中國媒體全球擴張的真相) — published in March — should be well known.

He, a Chinese academic in exile, presents information from a variety of sources to show how China is permeating media globally and affecting Chinese, or those of Chinese descent, throughout the world through media controlled by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Chinese organizations and institutions.

While the book has made her persona non grata in China, He, in an interview with the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) in Taipei on May 14, simply said: “I am doing what any moral academic would do.”

Asked about a National Security Bureau statement saying that some Taiwanese media outlets were under the control of the CCP and several representatives of media organizations attending a summit on May 10 in Beijing, where Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference National Committee Chairman Wang Yang (汪洋) spoke on how Beijing’s “one country, two systems” framework should be covered more, He said that these were only small steps in Chinese attempts to infiltrate and permeate the media.

“China began influencing Taiwan as early as the 1990s and even went through Singapore to buy out Taiwanese media organizations,” she said.

In her 2005 book The Fog of Censorship: Media Control in China (霧鎖中國:中國大陸控制媒體策略大揭密), He wrote how China controlled the media within its borders — controlling the Internet, shutting down media companies that refused to follow commands, “disappearing” nosy reporters and honoring reporters who worked with the Chinese government.

However, “China knows that foreign media would never report China the way it wanted to be reported,” she wrote.

“To correct this, the Chinese government had allotted 45 billion yuan [US$6.5 billion] in a campaign to influence, buy out or hold shares across major media outlets so they would have a voice,” she wrote.

The methods that China uses to achieve this goal are: buy out a company, or own a significant share of its stock; give it benefits; or, in Hong Kong, appoint the owner to the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, she said.

“The method is one of undetected infiltration of companies and if that were not successful, Beijing would certainly not continue it. Many people make choices based on information disseminated by these companies,” she said.

Using the Taiwanese independence issue as an example, she said: “Some Taiwanese media outlets have already become the mouthpiece of the CCP and are even worse than the People’s Daily. Judging from the support for unification in surveys, this brainwashing is extremely effective.”

Some Taiwanese mistakenly think that Taiwan would prosper economically after unification, she said, adding that while people yearn for wealth, serious money is made from collusion between the state and corporate entities.

Behind rich people in China such as tycoons Xiao Jianhua (肖建華) and Jack Ma (馬雲) stands the politburo or members of their family, He said, adding that as soon as their political support crumbles, their riches turn to rags.

“There is a saying in China: ‘How you make your fortune is exactly how you will fall,’” she said. “If you live in China, then you do not have a sense of security.”