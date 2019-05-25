Court adds NT$2m to affair settlement

By Wen Yu-te and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Taipei District Court has ordered a Japanese man surnamed Sato to pay an additional NT$2 million (US$63,452) in compensation to a man surnamed Chang (張) for having an affair with Chang’s wife, surnamed Lien (連).

Court records showed that Chang became suspicious after his wife was given a managerial position at Sato’s company.

Chang said that Lien was increasingly reluctant to talk with their daughter on camera while on business trips and would often receive text messages late at night, but would delete them after reading them, court records showed.

Chang hired private investigators to follow his wife, and they on July 22, 2016, informed him that Lien and Sato were seen entering a hotel, prompting Chang to go to the hotel, where he caught the two in the act, the court said, adding that a used condom was found.

Sato contacted a lawyer and the three signed a settlement witnessed by police at the nearest police station, with Sato agreeing to pay Chang NT$7 million, provided that Chang did not file a lawsuit over disruption of marriage and family, the court said.

However, after paying Chang NT$2 million, Sato refused to pay the rest, instead accusing Chang and two private investigators of assault, breaking and entering, and restraining him, it said.

Sato demanded NT$440 million in damages from Chang and the private investigators, the court said.

Further allegations — for which he sought an additional NT$600,000 — said that Chang had slandered Sato’s reputation by giving an interview on the incident and posting the private investigators’ findings on the Internet, and that Chang had chased him at his office in Xinyi District (信義) and his apartment building in Shilin District (士林).

Sato accused Chang of attempting to blackmail him and Lien for NT$1 million, the court said.

Chang said Sato owed him NT$5 million and another NT$2 million for breaching the agreement, it said.

The court ruled that Sato should be allowed to remain undisturbed at his home and nobody should violate that liberty, unless they are law enforcement officers.

Chang had ample time to alert the authorities — even after obtaining evidence that Lien and Sato were having an affair — and that Chang and the private investigators should pay Sato NT$100,000, it said.

The judge also ruled that Sato was in breach of the agreement and should pay the remaining NT$5 million and another NT$2 million for breaching the settlement.