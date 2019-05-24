Electronic translators aid test takers in Kaohsiung

By Chen Wen-chan and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Kaohsiung Motor Vehicles Office on Tuesday fitted its service windows with electronic translators to help serve foreigners taking driver’s tests.

The language barrier has been a problem for the office and people should not be deterred from driving because they do not speak Chinese, agency Director Chen Kuan-shan (陳崑山) said.

As an international city, Kaohsiung has a diverse population and about 700 non-Chinese speakers — such as foreign workers, immigrants and foreign spouses — take tests at the office each year, he said.

The office provides written tests in 10 languages and installed translation devices to provide real-time interpretation between staff and non-Chinese-speaking applicants, he said.

The devices identify and translate between multiple languages and Chinese, allowing barrier-free communication, he said.

“We hope to create a friendly environment for speakers of other languages, so that they do not have to worry about other things as they take the test,” he said.

A woman identifying herself as Candy from Australia, who used the device at the office, said she was surprised by the quality of the service and that her experience with the gadget was positive.

A woman surnamed Nguyen from Vietnam said that she did not expect to be able to communicate with office staff.

“The service helped me feel more confident taking the test,” Nguyen said.