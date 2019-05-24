Former TRA chief to lose new post over derailment

Staff writer, with CNA

Former Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) director-general Frank Fan (范植谷) is to be removed as chairman of the CR Classification Society, because he deserves a heavier punishment for the deadly Puyuma Express derailment last year, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said on Wednesday.

Fan should be made to bear greater responsibility for the derailment near Sinma (新馬) Train Station in Yilan County on Oct. 21, which left 18 people dead and 200 injured, Lin said.

Therefore, Fan would no longer be allowed to serve as chairman of the society, a non-profit, non-governmental organization that falls under the Maritime and Port Bureau, Lin said.

Fan, who had received one demerit as TRA director-general, was among 20 people disciplined over the accident before Lin became minister in January.

When Lin took office, he said that he was unhappy with the administrative penalties meted out and called for heavier penalties.

When a second round of punishments was handed down in March by the Railway Bureau, Lin again expressed dissatisfaction, saying that very little had changed.

After another series of meetings, authorities gave Fan one major demerit and two minor demerits, resulting in his removal as chairman, Lin said.