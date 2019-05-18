Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

TRAVEL

Taipei best Asia destination

Taipei has won a Lifestyle Leisure Award from Global Traveler magazine, which listed the city as the “best leisure destination in Asia,” a Tourism Bureau official stationed in Los Angeles said. This is the second consecutive year that Taipei has won the award from the US magazine — the only monthly publication for business and luxury leisure travelers, Brad Shih (施照輝), director of the bureau’s Los Angeles office, said at a reception on Thursday at Sofitel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills. Taipei topped the list, followed by Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo, the Thai island of Phuket, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Osaka and Bali in descending order. Taiwan has also been nominated to compete in the “Destination with the Highest Client Satisfaction, Asia/South Pacific” Wave Awards sponsored by Los Angeles-based TravelAge West magazine, the bureau said. The winner is to be announced on June 13.

HEALTH

Three anion products pulled

Three negative-ion products have been found to emit radiation higher than the permissible level of 1 millisievert (mSv) and ordered removed from shelves, the Department of Consumer Protection said on Wednesday. The items — a face mask, comforter and blanket — were among 25 samples of anion products randomly tested by the Atomic Energy Council. The comforter had the highest radiation level of 7.05mSv, while the blanket measured 4.7mSv and the thermal mask 1.884mSv, the tests showed. As excessive exposure to ionizing radiation can cause cancer in humans, the department ordered the three products removed from stores. Manufacturers are to be given a period to make improvements or face a fine of NT$60,000 to NT$1.5 million (US$1,917 to US$47,928).

SOCIETY

Man fined for causing panic

A man who took and shared a photo purporting to show a large crack down the middle of a road in Taipei after an earthquake was on Thursday fined NT$3,000 by the Taipei District Court for disrupting social order and causing public panic. The man, surnamed Wang (王), was fined for violating the Social Order Maintenance Act (社會秩序維護法), which prohibits spreading rumors that undermine public order and peace. Wang said he took the photo from his office after a magnitude 6.1 quake hit the east on April 18 and shared it in a Line messaging group chat. He said he did not verify if the photo really showed cracks in the road before sharing it, not realizing that doing so without verification could have legal consequences.

WEATHER

Heavy rains hit nation

Downpours yesterday were caused by a front that is part of the ongoing plum rain season, the Central Weather Bureau said, adding that the heavy rain came after thick cloud cover moved from south China to Taiwan. The bureau earlier yesterday issued a torrential rain alert for Taoyuan and Hsinchu, and a heavy rain warning for 12 other cities and counties, including Taipei, New Taipei City, Yilan, Taichung, Yunlin, Tainan, Kaohsiung and Pingtung. Because of the rain, daytime temperatures in the north fell to about 25oC from 30oC a day earlier, and the mercury fell to 28 to 29oC in the central and southern areas, it said. The bureau defines heavy rain as accumulated rainfall of more than 80mm in 24 hours or more than 40mm of rainfall in one hour, while torrential rain indicates accumulated rainfall of more than 350mm in 24 hours.