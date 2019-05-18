Firm fined for not disclosing salary

By Ho Yu-hua and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

New Taipei City’s Department of Labor on Wednesday fined a security company NT$20,000 for contravening the recently amended Employment Service Act (就業服務法).

A job applicant submitted an anonymous complaint to the department that the security company at which they applied to work had contravened the act by allegedly offering wages totaling less than NT$30,000 per month.

The amended act sitpulates that an employer must make potential employees aware of the wages it is offering if they total less than NT$40,000 per month, or face a fine of NT$60,000 to NT$300,000.

Basic wages are defined as the monthly wages an employee earns, including subsidies and award money, but the definition does not include overtime, Service and Employment Division Director Chen Chao-nian (陳兆年) said.

The department concluded that the firm failed to notify applicants that it was not offering at least NT$40,000 in monthly wages.

The NT$20,000 fine took into consideration how new the amendments are and that companies might not be aware of them, the department said.

Companies should make applicants aware of whether they offer fixed monthly wages of NT$28,000, monthly wages that fluctuate from NT$28,000 to NT$30,000 or a minimum guaranteed monthly wage of NT$28,000, if they offer monthly wages of less than NT$40,000, department Director Chen Jui-chia (陳瑞嘉) said.

If the job is paid on an hourly, daily or per-item basis, the employer should make known the exact amount paid, such as NT$160 per hour, NT$1,500 per day or NT$50 per item, he said.

Companies must also clarify their expectations of employees, such as how many hours or days they should work, to better enable employees to gauge their possible income, Chen Jui-chia said, adding that the regulations are for transparency and to achieve more efficient interviewing results.