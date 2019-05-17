Court rules against hotel over sale of items to detectives

By Pao Chien-hsin, Wu Cheng-feng and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporters, with staff writer

The Kaohsiung District Court early this month ruled against a hotel over the sale of items from a guest room that contained genetic material to a private detective agency, in a case that could set legal precedents for privacy rights.

The plaintiff, a man surnamed Chen (陳), said that the O House Hotel had violated his privacy when it sold sheets, blankets and towels from a room he used to private detectives employed by his wife, sources said.

Chen’s wife used genetic material collected from the items as evidence in adultery proceedings to show that he had extramarital relations, resulting in financial losses, sources cited Chen as saying at the district court.

Chen argued that he did not consent to the sale of his genetic material and demanded NT$600,000 in compensation from the hotel and staff, the sources said.

The hotel did not dispute that staff members sold items from Chen’s room to the detective agency, but asserted that the hotel has the right to dispose of its property as it sees fit, the sources said.

The judge wrote in the verdict that the Personal Information Protection Act (個人資料保護法) should apply to genetic material and that it is reasonable for guests to expect that DNA samples would not be taken at hotels, they said.

Chen was awarded NT$80,000, although the hotel has filed an appeal to a higher court, they said.

Shilin District Prosecutors’ Office lead prosecutor Ke Yi-ju (柯怡如) said that the verdict was “unusual.”

Detective agencies routinely pay hotels to obtain samples of genetic material that clients could use in adultery lawsuits, Ke said.