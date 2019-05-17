Canada raises its working holiday quota by 250 spots

Staff writer, with CNA

More Taiwanese will be able to have a working holiday in Canada after Ottawa raised its quota for this year’s program from 1,000 to 1,250, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

The Canadian government on Thursday last week told the ministry that it was adding 250 spaces because of the enthusiastic response from young Taiwanese, Department of North American Affairs Deputy Director-General Regine Chen (陳慧蓁) said.

People aged 18 to 35 from Taiwan and Canada are allowed to travel and work in the other nations for up to one year.

The additional spaces are for 200 working holidays, 15 internships and 35 young professional slots, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said.

Canada makes adjustments on working holiday quotas annually and applications for the new slots opened on Wednesday.

Taiwan offers 1,000 places for Canadians to travel and work for up to a year, the ministry said.