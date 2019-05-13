US official to visit Taiwan for child protection meeting

Staff writer, with CNA

The US Department of State’s Suzanne Lawrence is to visit Taiwan this month to attend a meeting focused on child protection in cross-border abduction cases, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) said.

Lawrence, the department’s special adviser for children’s issues, is to arrive in Taiwan on May 30 for a two-day visit to open the inaugural US-Taiwan Joint Commission on International Parental Child Abduction, which aims to improve coordination to protect children involved in abduction cases, the AIT said.

The AIT represents US interests in Taiwan in the absence of official diplomatic ties.

According to information on the State Department’s Web site, Lawrence has served in the position since September 2017.

Lawrence develops and implements strategies in international diplomacy to resolve emerging problems related to inter-country adoptions and parental child abductions.

Her visit is to be carried out in accordance with an agreement signed last month by Taiwan’s representative office in the US and the AIT, the institute said.

AIT Managing Director John Norris and Deputy Representative to the US Louis Huang (黃敏境) in Washington on April 12 signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) titled Cooperation on International Parental Child Abduction.

Lawrence witnessed the signing.

The MOU heralds the founding of the joint commission, which provides a forum for Taiwan and the US to cooperate in efforts to address international parental child abduction.