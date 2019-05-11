Universities must be wary of schools in China, MAC says

By Chung Li-hua and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Taiwanese universities should guard against Chinese “united front” tactics and tell the Ministry of Education about any collaboration with Chinese counterparts, Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) spokesperson Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) said on Thursday.

According to sources, the China Youth University of Political Studies is the same entity as three Chinese Communist Youth League schools.

One campus in Beijing and two campuses in Shandong Province are under the jurisdiction of the league, the source said, adding that a reform proposal issued by the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) Central Committee and State Council in April last year read: “Reforms in league schools must remember that the schools belong to the party.”

The Chinese-language Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister paper) reported that Shih Hsin University has established sister-school ties with the Beijing-based campus and there is a link to its Web site on Shih Hsin’s Web site.

Faculty from both schools periodically visit each other to discuss collaborative projects, the newspaper reported.

Yuan Ze University’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences also collaborated with the campus in Beijing, while the campuses in Shandong Province are known to collaborate with seven schools in Taiwan, the paper reported.

Under Article 33-3, Item 1 of the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (台灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例), universities are obligated to report to the ministry when establishing sister-school ties with Chinese counterparts, Chiu said.

Item 2 of the article stipulates that contractual obligations between universities must not contravene the law or be political in nature, and that the Ministry of Education has the final say with regard to approving or denying requests, after consulting with the council or other agencies.

The league schools are CCP-centric and collaboration with them is inappropriate, Chiu said.

Academic collaboration helps people from either side of the Strait understand each other, but of late China has increased its efforts to influence Taiwanese students with “united front” rhetoric, Chiu said.

Shih Hsin University said that while it has established sister-school ties with the China Youth University of Political Studies, the two universities have not maintained the relationship since the latter merged with the Chinese Academy of Social Science.

Yuan Ze University College of Humanities and Social Sciences President Chiu Chang-tay (邱昌泰) said that as of June 2010, the school agreed to collaborate with the China Youth University of Political Studies, but the two never actually interacted.

Yuan Ze University College said that it has taken down the link to the Chinese university’s Web site.