Clinics offering discounts breaking the law: Taipei

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Healthcare facilities are not allowed to offer discounts for medical treatment, including cosmetic procedures, the Taipei Department of Health said on Monday, urging people to pay expenses on each visit instead of prepaying for a discounted series.

With Mother’s Day approaching on Sunday, the department said that many cosmetic surgery clinics have been advertising special offers targeting women or their children.

Advertisements for Mother’s Day specials, such as NT$100 (US$3.24) cash back for spending NT$1,000 and entries in lotteries to win prizes for spending more than NT$30,000, posted on clinics’ Web sites, breach the Medical Act (醫療法), it said.

The act stipulates that healthcare facilities are prohibited from promoting medical services by offering discounts for group sales, direct sales, coupons and prepaid sessions, as well as free additional treatments.

Contravening the act could result in a fine of between NT$50,000 and NT$250,000.

The department said that from 2016 to April it has imposed fines totaling NT$23.53 million in 347 cases, of which 80.69 percent were online ads and 5.76 percent were TV ads, while the remaining 13.55 percent were other types of advertising, including flyers and print ads.

The majority of the department’s fines for illegal medical advertisements were levied on cosmetic surgery clinics for offering discounts, as well as several cases of exaggerated advertising, Medical Affairs Division Director Ho Shu-an (何叔安) said.

He urged people to be careful and consult a doctor if they are considering undergoing a cosmetic procedure; avoid compulsively buying a series of treatment sessions because of discounts; gain a clear understanding of the procedures and make sure they are performed by a licensed physician; not to prepay for treatment; and remember to ask for a receipt after every session.