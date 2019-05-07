Man charged with having sex with 13-year-old niece

By Chen Wei-tzu and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A man who had been convicted, but had served no prison time for the statutory rape of his 13-year-old niece, was on Friday charged with having sex with her, which resulted in her pregnancy, the New Taipei City District Prosecutors’ Office said on Friday.

The New Taipei City District Court had previously convicted the man for having a sexual relationship with the girl from March to April 2016, the office said.

While the man was sentenced to two years in prison, he was granted five years of probation and served no time in prison, the office said.

The judge had written in the verdict that the man should be granted leniency, as the girl had initiated the relationship and that she later expressed a willingness to forgive the man, as did her parents, the office said.

As the court was finalizing the verdict, the girl became pregnant and a new inquiry showed that the man again had sex with the minor in December 2017, the office said, adding that she was a few days short of 14 at the time.

During questioning, the man confessed to having sex with his niece and the case prosecutor moved to press a new charge, the office said.

As a result of the latest charge, the man’s probation was rescinded and he now has to serve his original sentence, the office added.